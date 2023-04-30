Home The Sunday Standard

CPM MP John Brittas served notice by Rajya Sabha over article criticising Amit Shah

There are reports that the MP has been directed to submit a written explanation.

Published: 30th April 2023 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Rajya Sabha secretariat has served a show-cause notice on CPM MP John Brittas for writing an opinion piece criticising Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It’s learnt that the MP has been asked to submit a written explanation. 

The notice was served after BJP state general secretary P Sudheer approached Vice- President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the Rajya Sabha, chairman, accusing Brittas of seditious conduct in this regard.
Following this, the Rajya Sabha secretariat summoned the CPM leader who reportedly explained his stand to the RS chairman.

There are reports that the MP has been directed to submit a written explanation. In a newspaper article published in February, John Brittas criticised the Union home minister over a remark the latter had made on Kerala.

Following this, P Sudheer filed a complaint with the RS Chairman stating that the article was highly divisive and polarising in nature, and urged the latter to take appropriate action against the MP. 

It is in this backdrop that the Rajya Sabha secretariat served a show-cause notice on John Brittas. Meanwhile, experts have raised doubt whether the RS Chairman can issue such a notice. Despite repeated attempts, John Brittas and P Sudheer were unavailable for comments.

