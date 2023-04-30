Defamation case: Next hearing on Rahul Gandhi's plea in Gujarat HC on May 2

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court on Saturday said it will continue hearing on May 2 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s appeal against the Surat sessions court’s decision to decline a stay of his conviction in a criminal defamation case stemming from his statement about the Modi surname.

Gandhi’s counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that there are solid reasons for the Congress leader to request a stay of his conviction and if the stay is not granted it will entail irreversible and irreparable consequences.

Singhvi, a senior advocate, argued before the court that the current case does not concern the average citizen, but rather a legislator, and if a stay of execution is not given at this time and the conviction is not reversed on appeal, it will never be possible to recoup the losses incurred by any law or judgment.

Sanghvi said: “There will be re-election, So, if someone else is elected and I am later acquitted, is there anyone on the planet who can order the other person to vacate the seat? I have to give up six to eight years.”

“The error was likely caused by the fact that Rahul Gandhi received the maximum punishment within 10 minutes of his conviction,” he said.

Singhvi also questioned Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership suspension, saying, “The disqualification notification was issued within 24 hours of the order.” Senior advocate Nirupam Nanavati, who appeared for complainant Purnesh Modi, opposesed Rahul Gandhi’s filing of a criminal revision petition.

The Senior advocate said, “The petition is not maintainable. They should specify which provision they have approached. They should clarify this point, and then I’ll respond.”

Justice Hemant Prachchhak stated. “I can give you time until Tuesday to file your affidavit.”

