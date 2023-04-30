Home The Sunday Standard

High-security jail with 300-inmate capacity to come up in Punjab

Such high security jails are being proposed in six states across the country and Punjab is among of them,
as the others are Delhi, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, said sources.

Jail

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

CHANDIGARH: A high-security jail will be set up in Punjab at a cost of Rs 100 crore to house dreaded terrorists and gangsters. With a capacity of over 300 inmates, the jail will have separate cells for each of them. This will be one of the six such jails to be built across the country.

The state government has identified around 50 acres of land for the jail complex in the Ludhiana district far off from the urban areas. An official on condition of anonymity said that the jail will house around 300
high-security prisoners and will be built at a cost of around Rs 100 crore. It will be a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) funded project.

Besides separate cells, the latest CCTV equipment will help monitor every movement of the inmates within the jail complex and in their cells as well. The complex will also be equipped with mobile jammers in order to avoid any calls that can be made and other advanced equipment like body and luggage scanners will be installed to check inmates, jail personnel and visitors entering the jail.

No one will be able to move freely without having access as all the entry and exit points in and outside the jail will be installed with a biometric locking system for the movement of staff. Highly skilled and trained dogs will be deployed in the jail for an added level of security, said sources. Such high-security jails are being proposed in six states across the country and Punjab is among them, as the others are Delhi, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, said sources.

