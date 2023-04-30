Home The Sunday Standard

Madhya Pradesh High Court fines top cop Rs 10 lakh who mistook urea for drug

Thus, his right to personal liberty as guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution has been violated because of a wrongful act of police.

Madhya Pradesh High Court

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered the state director general of police (DGP) on Friday, to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to a man, who was put in wrongful confinement by cops in Gwalior district since September 2022 for possessing MDMA synthetic drug, which turned out to be urea.

In September 2022, a team of Gwalior district’s Morar police station led by SI Sumitra Tigga seized 720 gm MDMA and two country-made pistols from eight persons, including two women from Seven Number Crossing in the city.

One of the arrested, identified as 26-year-old Mohit Tiwari, a resident of Datia district, who was allowed interim bail earlier for a month, applied before the HC for fresh bail. While allowing bail to Tiwari, the single judge HC Bench of Justice Deepak Kumar Agarwal, observed on Friday, that the applicant is behind the bars since September 6, 2022 because of wrongful act of police. Thus, his right to personal liberty as guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution has been violated because of a wrongful act of police.

