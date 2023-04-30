‘Mann Ki Baat strengthens society, motivates masses'

Shri M By

From time to time, our enlightened forefathers raised people to protect the environment and social interests and oppose social evils. I have also learned this from my revered Guru and all the great sages. When I see our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, listen to his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and reflect on those things, I feel that he too follows the teachings of ‘for the sake of charity’, propounded by those saints. He contributes to society through his thoughts and actions because a programme like ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is an element of his conscience apart from his political responsibility.

Incidentally, I started listening to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ from the first episode because it was a non-political programme and talked about the country, society, culture, yoga and the achievements of the hardworking personalities of the society. Initially, I was curious about what would happen in ‘Mann Ki Baat’. What is the purpose of a non-political address by a political person? When I started listening to it, I found this radio programme to be an innovative experiment of Prime Minister Modi. Still, there was also apprehension about whether this novelty, interestingness and apolitical nature could sustain on this platform. Now that this popular show is completing 100 episodes, I have no hesitation in believing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proved my apprehensions wrong and baseless.

‘Mann Ki Baat’ plays a big role in strengthening society and taking motivational discussions to the masses. Recognising the unsung heroes working at the grassroots level while remaining anonymous is unprecedented. Today, when 100 episodes of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ are being completed, I feel that PM Modi’s show has had a broad and deep impact on the country’s people.

To introduce the citizens to the nation’s languages, its great men, festivals, attires and food, along with discussions of yoga, the country’s eternal culture, equality towards all religions, environmental protection and ‘Swachch Bharat Abhiyan’ and inspiring countrymen to think in the right direction is the main feature of ‘Mann Ki Baat’. It is indeed a matter of great pride that Yoga Day is being organised on the initiative of the Prime Minister of that country which gave yoga to the whole world.

This is the effect of Narendra Modi’s efforts that not only in this country but even young children in foreign countries also practise yoga and understand its importance. I am reminded of the September 2022 edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ when the Prime Minister mentioned a Surat girl child, Anvi, who was born with Down Syndrome, underwent open heart surgery, but has recovered today through willpower and yoga. Anvi is not only winning medals, but her health has also improved. Such stories become a source of inspiration for others who are facing similar situations.

Through ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi shared the story of the famous Tudu Ji, who saved the forest from destruction and took on the Naxalites. He also mentioned the story of the farmer’s aunt Rajkumari Devi. In ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the story of Gujarat’s Muktaben Pankajkumar Dagli was shared, who, despite being a Divyang herself, has contributed to the progress of Divyang women. We also came to know about Kunni Deuri of Odisha. The citizens also learned about Padma Shri Sulagitti Narasamma, who works for expectant mothers during childbirth in remote areas. We had the opportunity to learn about the works of Dr Sri Sri Shiva Kumar Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt. I don’t know how many such inspirational stories we came across through ‘Mann Ki Baat’, which might not have reached us if ‘Mann Ki Baat’ had not been there.

Through ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to the countrymen, Narendra Modi has given us a culture of cleanliness and hygiene. The holy pilgrimage of ‘Char-Dham’ is going on, and the doors of Baba Kedar have opened. Many devotees, along with visiting and worshipping Baba Kedar’s abode, also practice cleanliness. I have experienced this myself. We should follow our Prime Minister’s words and imbibe the culture of cleanliness in ourselves.

As much as I have seen and understood Narendra Modi so far, I have found him to be an inquisitive and down-to-earth person who has imbibed human aspects in himself, including the country’s cultural renaissance, water conservation, environmental protection and enrichment, yoga, purity of inner life, and education, especially of daughters.

He established the same association with common people on such a large and wide scale, and in every program, you will feel that your family member, your guardian, is talking to you. This in itself is a big deal. That’s why when I listen to ‘Mann Ki Baat’, I feel that he is speaking from my heart, keeping my words, and so do all the countrymen. Every episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ carries a novelty. From that point of view, I see a completely different personality in Narendra Modi every time.

The Prime Minister has wandered in the Himalayas like a hermit during his life. A person with no privileged childhood, no elite schooling, and no political family, but to carve a path to take the country forward through his creativity – is unprecedented. Before this, no politician has carried out such an innovative experiment as ‘Mann Ki Baat’. I think this is one of the many original ideas that came out of his mind.

‘Mann Ki Baat’, a series of heart-to-heart dialogue, will be a priceless treasure trove of facts, thoughts and heart-warming stories to know and understand India for generations to come. Like crores of my countrymen, I am an avid listener of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, who gets to see and understand the country from a new perspective every new episode.

‘Mann Ki Baat’ is such a non-political programme that it makes us feel that we are citizens of such a special nation whose multi-coloured, multi-faceted and multi-purpose dimensions make us proud again and again and each time helps us come across different shades of diversity.

