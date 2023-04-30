Minister V Somanna booked for swaying JD(S) candidate to exit Karnataka polls

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

BENGALURU: An FIR filed against minister V Somanna for allegedly influencing a JD(S) candidate to withdraw his nomination at Chamarajanagar constituency is likely to impact the former’s prospects against Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah who he is contesting against him in Varuna if he is convicted.

Somanna is contesting from Chamarajanagar as well as Varuna, both in the Old Mysuru region.

An audio clip of the alleged telephonic conversation between Somanna and JD(S) candidate Mallikarjuna Swamy alias Aluru Mallu, hours before the deadline to withdraw the nomination papers, went viral. Somanna is alleged to have offered Rs 50 lakh in cash to Mallikarjuna Swamy, and the latter admitted to it. The Election Commission of India (ECI) flying squad chief Dr BR Jayanna, a magistrate rank officer, had lodged a complaint with the Chamarajanagar town police.

Somanna and two of his aides — Nataraju and Sudeep — were booked on Friday under sections 171E and 171 F of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). If convicted in a fast-track mode, Somanna’s candidature itself could be disqualified under section 8 (1) (a) of Representation of the People Act, 1951. If he is found guilty after the elections, and if he emerges victorious, the elections would stand annulled. “If the court pronounces its verdict against him (Somanna), its implications hold good for both assembly constituencies (Chamarajanagar and Varuna, although this case pertains to the former constituency) as the verdict would not be assembly constituency specific,” an ECI official told The New Indian Express.

The ECI had conveyed ‘no tolerance’ towards any attempt of bribery or intimidation to candidates and voters in the ensuing assembly polls.

It has also directed Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, Manoj Kumar Meena to ensure constant monitoring of the ground situation and strengthening vigil over social media platforms for prompt and timely action against any attempt of bribery and other corrupt practices.

‘POLITICALLY MOTIVATED’

BJP spokesperson MG Mahesh said the incident is politically motivated and the audio clip was fabricated. He expressed confidence that nothing would go against Somanna and that he would win both the Assembly constituencies.

