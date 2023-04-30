Home The Sunday Standard

Modi narrates his agony to people, doesn’t listen to their woes: Priyanka Gandhi

She alleged that the saffron party looted Rs 1.5 lakh crore from Karnataka, putting brakes on several development works in the state.

Published: 30th April 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during an election campaign rally in Navalgund.(Photo | PTI)

NAVALGUND : AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday said Narendra Modi is the only prime minister she has ever seen who narrates his agony before people, instead of listening to their problems.

“I have seen many PMs — Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh — but he (Modi) is the first PM who instead of listening to people’s woes, narrates his agony to them,” she said during her 45-minute speech at Navalgund in Dharwad district.

She alleged that the saffron party looted Rs 1.5 lakh crore from Karnataka, putting brakes on several development works in the state. “The government only looted public money rather than addressing the problems. Modi, instead of coming up with solutions to problems, has become the problem,” she added.

Rampant corruption in the BJP government has forced contractors, farmers, and job aspirants to commit suicide, she said. “Several letters have been written to the PM... but he has remained silent,” she added.
“He (Modi) makes a phone call to those who are corrupt and drives away those who are honest... Former CM Jagadish Shettar is also a victim... 

He was not respected and was forced to leave the party,” she added.On the ongoing KMF-Amul controversy, she said Congress will never allow the merger of the two entities. Earlier in the day, Priyanka campaigned for the Congress candidate, Kusumavati Shivalli, at Kundgol.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Assembly elections Priyanka Gandhi
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp