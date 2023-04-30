Modi narrates his agony to people, doesn’t listen to their woes: Priyanka Gandhi

Mallikarjun Hiremath By

NAVALGUND : AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday said Narendra Modi is the only prime minister she has ever seen who narrates his agony before people, instead of listening to their problems.

“I have seen many PMs — Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh — but he (Modi) is the first PM who instead of listening to people’s woes, narrates his agony to them,” she said during her 45-minute speech at Navalgund in Dharwad district.

She alleged that the saffron party looted Rs 1.5 lakh crore from Karnataka, putting brakes on several development works in the state. “The government only looted public money rather than addressing the problems. Modi, instead of coming up with solutions to problems, has become the problem,” she added.

Rampant corruption in the BJP government has forced contractors, farmers, and job aspirants to commit suicide, she said. “Several letters have been written to the PM... but he has remained silent,” she added.

“He (Modi) makes a phone call to those who are corrupt and drives away those who are honest... Former CM Jagadish Shettar is also a victim...

He was not respected and was forced to leave the party,” she added.On the ongoing KMF-Amul controversy, she said Congress will never allow the merger of the two entities. Earlier in the day, Priyanka campaigned for the Congress candidate, Kusumavati Shivalli, at Kundgol.

