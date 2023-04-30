Home The Sunday Standard

Opposition polluting UP through criminalisation of politics, corruption: Yogi Adityanath 

Adityanath alleged the parties devoured money meant for the development of UP and handed over guns to the youth during their regimes.

Published: 30th April 2023

UP CM Yogi Adityanath addresses a programme in Varanasi | PTI

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday accused the opposition parties -- Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress -- of polluting the society through the criminalisation of politics and corruption during their regimes. He alleged the parties devoured money meant for the development of UP and handed over guns to the youth during their regimes.

“Youths were jobless and farmers were committing suicide during their governments. The double-engine government has instead given tablets and smart phones to them so that they become tech-savvy and are ready for future challenges” said the CM while addressing urban civic poll rallies in four districts -- Deoria, Maharajganj, Kushinagar and Gorakhpur on Saturday.

In Deoria, the CM said that the government was waiting for the SC’s approval to go ahead with its plan to set up a ‘sugar complex’ in the district, which would revive the glory of the place as a ‘sugar bowl’ of the state. The complex would also include a distillery and a power generation plant. “Fine sugar will be produced by the mill. After meeting domestic requirements, the rest of the produce will be exported,” he added.

Addressing a public meeting, CM Yogi said that the first sugar mill was established in Deoria way back in 1920, but due to the misgovernance of previous governments, the district lost its glory.

Seeking votes for BJP candidates in Maharajganj, CM Yogi said that unlike the opposition which always indulged in the politics of appeasement, the double-engine government of UP was working for the empowerment of people without any discrimination or appeasement.

