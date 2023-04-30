PM’s 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' to be broadcast live at UN today

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: As a first, the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be broadcast live at the UN headquarters in New York on Sunday. Besides, Indian embassies in many countries, including the US, and the UK, have plans in place to take Modi’s ‘Maan Ki Baat’ live on Sunday.

The live broadcast will go live in Trusteeship Council Chamber at the UN headquarters. The Permanent Mission of India tweeted, “#MannKiBaat has become a monthly national tradition, inspiring millions to participate in India’s developmental journey”.

Sources said many community organisations of Indian diaspora have made arrangements to take the broadcast of the 100th episode live at their own level across the world.

Vijay Chauthaiwale, in-charge of BJP’s foreign affairs department, said the broadcast of 100th episode of ‘Maan Ki Baat’ will go live at more than 350 venues in 20 countries on Sunday. In India, the BJP has made a mega plans for the broadcast of 100th episode live at 4 lakh places across the county, covering almost all the LS constituencies.

“In all Raj Bhawan and the residences of CMs, especially of BJP-ruled states, arrangements have been made to take the broadcast of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ live on Sunday by inviting eminent citizens to listen in to the PM’s address in the 100th episode of this programme”, said a BJP source, adding that all Padma awardees from all states have been invited also to Raj Bhawans to listen in to this programme. Started on October 3 in 2014, the Mann Ki Baat radio programme now enjoys a wider reach.

According to a recent survey, ‘Maan Ki Baat’ is well-known among around 96 per cent of the country’s total population. The study has stated that the impact of Mann Ki Baat has had on the population over the 99 editions so far.

“Viewing the programme is favoured over listening to it, as 62 per cent of the respondents between the age of 19 and 34 preferred watching it on a TV,” the study claimed, adding that 65 per cent audience preferred to listen in to it in Hindi and rest in other languages, including English. The “Mann Ki Baat” is broadcast in 22 Indian languages,29 dialects and 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Persian, Dari, Baluchi, Arabic,Pastu, Persian and Swahili.

The Consulate General of India in New York, along with community organisation Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-NE and others, is also organising the broadcast of the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for members of the Indian-American and diaspora community in New Jersey during a special event at 1:30 am Sunday.

NEW DELHI: As a first, the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be broadcast live at the UN headquarters in New York on Sunday. Besides, Indian embassies in many countries, including the US, and the UK, have plans in place to take Modi’s ‘Maan Ki Baat’ live on Sunday. The live broadcast will go live in Trusteeship Council Chamber at the UN headquarters. The Permanent Mission of India tweeted, “#MannKiBaat has become a monthly national tradition, inspiring millions to participate in India’s developmental journey”. Sources said many community organisations of Indian diaspora have made arrangements to take the broadcast of the 100th episode live at their own level across the world.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Vijay Chauthaiwale, in-charge of BJP’s foreign affairs department, said the broadcast of 100th episode of ‘Maan Ki Baat’ will go live at more than 350 venues in 20 countries on Sunday. In India, the BJP has made a mega plans for the broadcast of 100th episode live at 4 lakh places across the county, covering almost all the LS constituencies. “In all Raj Bhawan and the residences of CMs, especially of BJP-ruled states, arrangements have been made to take the broadcast of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ live on Sunday by inviting eminent citizens to listen in to the PM’s address in the 100th episode of this programme”, said a BJP source, adding that all Padma awardees from all states have been invited also to Raj Bhawans to listen in to this programme. Started on October 3 in 2014, the Mann Ki Baat radio programme now enjoys a wider reach. According to a recent survey, ‘Maan Ki Baat’ is well-known among around 96 per cent of the country’s total population. The study has stated that the impact of Mann Ki Baat has had on the population over the 99 editions so far. “Viewing the programme is favoured over listening to it, as 62 per cent of the respondents between the age of 19 and 34 preferred watching it on a TV,” the study claimed, adding that 65 per cent audience preferred to listen in to it in Hindi and rest in other languages, including English. The “Mann Ki Baat” is broadcast in 22 Indian languages,29 dialects and 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Persian, Dari, Baluchi, Arabic,Pastu, Persian and Swahili. The Consulate General of India in New York, along with community organisation Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-NE and others, is also organising the broadcast of the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for members of the Indian-American and diaspora community in New Jersey during a special event at 1:30 am Sunday.