Rajasthan police name Union Minister Shekhawat, family in 'credit co-op scam'

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: Troubles for Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat are increasing in the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative scam. The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police has not only made him an accused but his mother Mohan Kanwar, father Shankar Singh Shekhawat, wife Naunand Kanwar, brother-in-law Ashok Rathod have also been named as accused in the Rs 1,000-crore scam.

This information was disclosed in the factual report presented in the high court on April 13 which has now come to light.

According to the SOG report, Shekhawat was the director of a company called Navaprabha Buildtech. Shares of this company were in the names of his relatives.

But in 2013, all the shares of the company were sold to Vikram Singh Indroi, the founder of Sanjivani, and six office bearers, who are the main accused in the scam case, at 10 times the price.

Gajendra Singh was also the director of Lucid Pharma from November 2011 to March 2014.

Its shares were also sold in February 2016 to Vikram Singh and his family. Vikram Singh took a loan to buy these shares, which he allegedly did not repay.

Not only this, Gajendra Singh himself became the guarantor for one of these loans.

It may be noted that there is a direct conflict between Union Minister Shekhawat and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot regarding the scam.

Recently, Shekhawat had compared Gehlot to Ravana in a public rally in the Chittorgarh district.

In response, Gehlot taunted Shekhawat by suggesting that he should return the money to the 2.5 lakh victims of the case, similar to what Ram would have done.

Links to the main accused in the scam

In 2013, all shares of the Shekhawat-headed Navaprabha Buildtech were sold to Vikram Singh Indroi, the founder of Sanjivani, and six office bearers, who are the main accused in the scam, at 10 times the price

It is alleged that the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society embezzled the earnings of lakhs of people in the state.

JAIPUR: Troubles for Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat are increasing in the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative scam. The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police has not only made him an accused but his mother Mohan Kanwar, father Shankar Singh Shekhawat, wife Naunand Kanwar, brother-in-law Ashok Rathod have also been named as accused in the Rs 1,000-crore scam. This information was disclosed in the factual report presented in the high court on April 13 which has now come to light. According to the SOG report, Shekhawat was the director of a company called Navaprabha Buildtech. Shares of this company were in the names of his relatives.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); But in 2013, all the shares of the company were sold to Vikram Singh Indroi, the founder of Sanjivani, and six office bearers, who are the main accused in the scam case, at 10 times the price. Gajendra Singh was also the director of Lucid Pharma from November 2011 to March 2014. Its shares were also sold in February 2016 to Vikram Singh and his family. Vikram Singh took a loan to buy these shares, which he allegedly did not repay. Not only this, Gajendra Singh himself became the guarantor for one of these loans. It may be noted that there is a direct conflict between Union Minister Shekhawat and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot regarding the scam. Recently, Shekhawat had compared Gehlot to Ravana in a public rally in the Chittorgarh district. In response, Gehlot taunted Shekhawat by suggesting that he should return the money to the 2.5 lakh victims of the case, similar to what Ram would have done. Links to the main accused in the scam In 2013, all shares of the Shekhawat-headed Navaprabha Buildtech were sold to Vikram Singh Indroi, the founder of Sanjivani, and six office bearers, who are the main accused in the scam, at 10 times the price It is alleged that the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society embezzled the earnings of lakhs of people in the state.