Home The Sunday Standard

Sambalpur clash: 16 detained for circulating hate messages on social media

They were warned to stop circulating rumours and hateful messages on social media and released after signing undertaking. 

Published: 30th April 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Sambalpur violence

Security personnel during a curfew imposed after the incident of fresh violence on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, in Sambalpur on April 15, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)

SAMBALPUR : In a follow up action against those sharing inflammatory messages on social media in light of the recent incident of violence following the bike rally on April 12 and Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 14, Sambalpur police detained as many as 16 persons including two chat group admins of Whatsapp. 

They were warned to stop circulating rumours and hateful messages on social media and released after signing undertaking. 

Briefing media persons on Saturday, Sambalpur superintendent of police (SP), B. Gangadhar said, following the violence a Social Media Monitoring Cell was formed which is thoroughly monitoring the activities across all social media platforms, especially Whatsapp. 

“Those found sharing fake information or hateful messages were questioned and warned not to share objectionable and inflammatory messages on social media,” the SP added. Similarly, we also warned the admin of two WhatsApp groups for allowing other members to share inflammatory messages. They were released after signing PR bonds, the Gangadhar further informed. 

Appealing people to use social media responsibly and refrain from spreading hateful messages or rumours on social media, the SP said the exercise to identify such inciting content will continue.  

“Normalcy is gradually returning to the city. We have already lifted curfew from four police station areas out of the six areas. Currently, the night curfew is force in the remaining two police stations, but we will lift the curfew from these two areas shortly after assessing the situation,” he added.

Investigation into both the incidents is underway. As many as 46 people have been arrested in connection with the violence on April 12 violence and 56 people for their involvement in April 14 incident. 

Reportedly, Sambalpur witnessed a complete shutdown of internet on April 13, to curb circulation of inflammatory messages, following violence during a bike rally on April 12 evening ahead of the Hanuman Jayanti.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hanuman Jayanti Sambalpur violence
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp