Article 370 abrogation anniversary: Mehbooba under house arrest, NC office sealed

SRINAGAR: On the 4th anniversary of the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories, the former J&K Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti was placed under house detention and many of her party leaders detained. The National Conference’s office was sealed while Lt Governor Manoj Sinha claimed that the biggest change of Article 370 revocation is that J&K common man is living life on his own terms without any fear.

“I’ve been put under house arrest along with other senior PDP leaders today,” Mehbooba tweeted. She also posted pictures of the locked gate of her house on the outskirts of Srinagar.

“The house arrest comes after a midnight crackdown where scores of my party men are illegally detained in police stations. GOI’s false claims about normalcy to the SC stands exposed by theirs’ actions driven by paranoia,” Mehbooba further tweeted.

“On one hand, giant hoardings calling upon Kashmiris to ‘celebrate’ the illegal abrogation of Article 370 have been put up across Srinagar whereas brute force is being used to choke the actual sentiment of the people. Hope the Hon’ble SC takes cognisance of these developments at a time when Article 370 has come up for hearing,” tweeted the former CM.

Many other PDP leaders including Naeem Akhter and Ghulam Nabi Hanjoora were also placed under house detention while many youth leaders were detained. A PDP leader Parvez Waffa was also detained in Jammu after he attempted to stage a protest against Article 370 revocation. Today was the 4th anniversary of the scrapping of J&K’s special status.

“By now most of the PDP youth leaders have been rounded up. Guards have been told not to let me go out on August 5. Celebrating the scrapping of J&K state,” tweeted another PDP leader and former minister, Naeem Akhtar.

Meanwhile, J&K’s grand old party National Conference alleged that its party headquarters in Srinagar has been sealed. “True to form and in keeping with the clampdown on mainstream democratic activities organised by parties opposed to Aug 5, 2019, the JKNC office has been sealed by the police. No one is being allowed in or out of the office,” the NC tweeted.

"These steps betray the nervousness of the administration & render hollow their claims regarding great improvements in the last 4 years," it further said.

Additionally, Peoples Conference chairman and former minister Sajjad Gani Lone termed August 5 as a 'sad day.'

"A sad reminder of the disempowerment of the people of J&K. The process of disempowerment continues," Sajjad tweeted.

“And the belittling of institutions, individuals and the people of J&K continues. For those patting their own backs and believing in their own fiction — don’t mistake fear for consent,” he said.

The Valley remained peaceful on Article 370 revocation anniversary day with no shutdown, no strike and no protests. In Jammu, the Congress leaders and workers staged a protest against Article 370 abrogation. Meanwhile, BJP is celebrating, stating that after the abrogation, J&K has become part of the development mainstream of the country.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre scrapped Articles 370 and 35A and bifurcated erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature).

