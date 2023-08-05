Need to address factors leading to Left-wing extremism, says Amit Shah

Amit Mukherjee By

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Saturday said that there is a need to address all issues which contribute to the growth of Left-wing extremism, including the absence of connectivity, education, and employment that would further help address the issue in a comprehensive manner through socioeconomic measures.

The Union Minister while reviewing the disaster management and Left-wing extremism in Odisha in Bhubaneshwar along with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, urged the affected states to consider earmarking funds for the establishment of PDS shops, construction of roads and provision of electricity in Left-wing extremism affected areas to address the lack of development including the absence of connectivity, education and employment that has been triggering the menace.

Shah appreciated the efforts of the Navin Patnaik-led state government regarding Left-wing extremism initiatives and suggested that investments be made in infrastructure development in the Left-wing extremism-affected areas to supplement the efforts of the Central Government. He assured the state government of the support of central forces to eliminate Left-wing extremism. He also assured all support in strengthening the road and communication network in the affected areas, especially connecting all villages with internet connectivity.

The Home Minister also lauded the initiative of the state from disaster response towards disaster mitigation. Om Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of making India disaster resilient. He assured the State Government to provide all requisite support of the Central Government in their mitigation efforts to make Odisha disaster resilient. The Union Home Secretary and senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Odisha Government also attended the meeting.

Shah appreciated the preparedness of the State, which has made a lot of progress in disaster management after the super cyclone of 1999. He advised that AAPDA Mitra and disaster warriors in the state should be imparted multi-disaster training, especially in chemical and nuclear disasters and handling those disasters, which occur with no warning. The Home Minister also suggested that the Home Guard volunteers should be strengthened and given training in disaster response. Further, for ensuring the maintenance of Multi-purpose cyclone shelters, established in the state, regular funding from the budget head should be provided.

The Minister stressed that the state administration should adopt SoPs (standard operating practices) and take appropriate preparedness and mitigation efforts to save lives from lightning, heat waves, and forest fires. He also emphasized focusing on the safety of animals during disasters.

The Home Minister lauded the Odisha Government's efforts to provide an excellent response during the Balasore train accident and appreciated the efforts of village-level volunteers and the entire state administration machinery.

