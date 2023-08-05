Stalin denounces pro-Hindi remark of Amit Shah, says blatant attempts to subjugate non-Hindi speakers

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Saturday, strongly denounced union home minister Amit Shah's remarks at the 38th meeting of the parliamentary committee on official language that we must finally accept Hindi without opposition, even if the pace of acceptance is slow.

Taking exception to the view of Amit Shah, Stalin, in a tweet, criticized the union minister's 'audacious push' for Hindi acceptance. "It's a blatant attempt to subjugate non-Hindi speakers. Tamil Nadu rejects any form of Hindi hegemony and imposition, as it is not a state which approves such a move. Our language and heritage define us – we won't be enslaved by Hindi! Many states like Karnataka and West Bengal also have been vehemently resisting Hindi imposition. Take heed of the growing resistance to Hindi imposition,” Stalin added.

The chief minister also warned that igniting the embers of the 1965 anti-Hindi imposition agitations would be an unwise move. “Everyone knew well about the 'politics of pretence' being adopted by the BJP leaders. While in Tamil Nadu they hail Tamil as an ancient language and when they reach New Delhi, they spit venom,” he added.

Meanwhile, minister for youth welfare and sports development, Udhayanidhi Stalin also strongly condemned Amit Shah's statement, advocating the compulsory acceptance of Hindi. "This undemocratic stance disregards the rich linguistic diversity of the Indian Union. Superficial praise for Tamil in Tamil Nadu, alongside imperialist pro-Hindi statements from North India, exposes BJP's double standards," the minister said.

Udhayanidhi Stalin also pointed out that Tamil Nadu has a history of resisting Hindi imposition, and it will firmly reject all the autocratic moves of fascists.

Meanwhile, PMK founder S Ramadoss also took exception to the remark of Amit Shah. "The union home minister's statement does not show his confidence in the Hindi language; instead, it reveals his hope for Hindi imposition. The efforts to impose Hindi will not succeed in the future as in the past. If Amit Shah has so much confidence in the richness and strength of Hindi, why is he hesitating to declare all languages, including Tamil, listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution as official languages? Let him do that and let the language which is rich in literature rule the people's hearts," Ramadoss added.

