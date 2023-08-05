Varanasi court gives ASI four weeks time to conduct survey on Gyanvapi mosque premises

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: The Varanasi district court, on Saturday, awarded four weeks’ time to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to complete its survey and scientific investigation and submit the survey report over the Gyanvapi mosque premises.

The district judge Dr AK Vishvesha posted the matter for the next hearing on September 2.

As per the sources, standing government counsel (Government of India) Amit Srivastava had moved the application on behalf of the ASI to seek four weeks time from the Varanasi District Court on Friday, the day when the survey commenced on the mosque premises.

The district judge had reserved the order and delivered it on Saturday allowing the agency to complete its survey in four weeks and also submit its report by September 2.

The ASI survey was sought by four of five women plaintiffs in suit no. 18/2022 Rakhi Singh and others vs UP state and others case, in which they have sought round-the-year worship rights of Shringar Gauri and other deities on Gyanvapi premises.

District Judge Vishvesha had ordered the scientific survey to be conducted by the ASI on July 21 asking the agency to submit its report by August 4. As the survey started on July 24, the Supreme Court of India stayed it till July 26, directing the Muslim side (Anjuman Intezamia Masajid) to approach Allahabad High Court against the order, the survey works were halted and remained suspended till the HC dismissed AIM’s plea allowing the survey by the ASI on August 3.

