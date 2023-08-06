Bulldozer ‘justice’ in Nuh continues as 100 shops razed; tension in Rohtak

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: The Yogi Adityanath-inspired bulldozer action continued in Haryana’s Nuh on Saturday as over 100 establishments, including shops, houses and temporary structures, were demolished, with the local administration labelling these structures as illegal. These setups allegedly belong to the accused in the recent communal violence.

In Rohtak, a case was registered against unidentified persons after some people allegedly threw stones at the gate of a mosque, police said. Over 100 establishments located at a dozen sites, which included more than 45 shops, mostly pharmacies opposite the main entrance of Shaheed Hassan Khan Mewati Hospital at Nalhar in Nuh, were demolished. Besides, 15 temporary illegal constructions were removed from over 2.5-acre government land. These shops came up years ago.

The areas where the demolitions took place included spots where cars were burnt and stone-pelting took place during communal violence on July 31. “Notices were already given to the owners of the demolished structures.

The owners of some structures were also involved in the violence during the religious yatra,” said SDM Ashwani Kumar. Sources said the district administration has started removing all those illegal encroachments, which could not be removed for several years.

Congress MLA from Nuh Aftab Ahmed has protested against such action. “The government should bulldoze houses in Gurugram and Palwal where mosques were attacked and the cleric was murdered. The houses of cow vigilantes who have been accused of instigating violence should also be pulled down,’’ he said.

