Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah rolls out free power scheme, says will fulfil all poll promises

He also said that his government has announced many welfare schemes in the budget and has announced Rs 5,000 crores to Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board.

KALABURAGI: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured that the state government will fulfil all the promises given in the manifesto during the election campaign in the next 5 years.

Siddaramaiah, who launched Gruha Jyothi Scheme at N V Grounds here on Saturday, said, “When we were in power previously, we gave 165 assurances in the manifesto, Of these 165 assurances, we fulfilled 158 assurances. Now, I want to assure that Congress government will implement all the assurances given in the manifesto within 5 years apart from implementing 5 ‘guarantees’.”

He also said that his government has announced many welfare schemes in the budget and has announced Rs 5,000 crores to Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board. “If the Board spends the entire money and needs additional funds, we would certainly release it,” the CM said.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for commenting that if the 5 guarantees given by Congress party, Karnataka will become bankrupt, Siddaramaiah said that Congress party or Congress government will not make the state or the country bankrupt but it is BJP government at the Centre which is looting the poor people and helping the corporate sector. 

The previous BJP government has done nothing to Kalyana Karnataka Region except changing the name from Hyderabad Karnataka to Kalyana Karnataka.  

