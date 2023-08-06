Home The Sunday Standard

LS polls: PM Modi tells NDA MPs to stay connected with people

The Bihar NDA MPs in particular were also advised expose the present Nitish Kumar-led government.

Published: 06th August 2023

FILE - An image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is learnt to have advised the NDA MPs to remain visible in their respective constituencies and connect with the people on every issue that plagues development in the areas. “Those, who remain connected with their people on the ground, are always considered by the people,” the PM reportedly told the MPs of Bihar, Telangana, UP and other states. The PM in the recent meeting with NDA MPs also advised them to avoid courting controversies.

“NDA also stands for the National Development and Advancement. We are a coalition for cause and commitment for the country; not like a recent one formed under compulsion to escape from corruption charges. Therefore, our collective duty is to take development to the people living even in the remote parts of the country,” a senior BJP source said, quoting PM Modi’s recent meetings with the NDA MPs.

According to sources in the BJP, PM Modi has equipped the technology-driven methods of communication to expose the Opposition on corruption.

“By adopting a new political nomenclature, one cannot mislead the people. When elections come, they will be scared of being washed out from politics because of their ‘misdeeds’ and ‘corruption’. Let it be known to all and sundry,” a source said, quoting the PM at the meeting.

The Bihar NDA MPs in particular were also advised to expose the present Nitish Kumar-led government. Giving political mantras ahead of the next LS election, the PM is learnt to have emphasised in the meeting to create a true perception of being not the representative of any particular caste or creed but of all visualising the government’s basic mantra of 'Saab Ka Vikas', 'Saab ka Saath' with 'Sab ka prayas'.

Sources said the PM was of the view that the upcoming LS election is all set to be held on the basis of performances against the politics of appeasement. “Be prepared to add another people-centric, people-caring and people-development colour in the next election,” a source quoted the PM as saying.

