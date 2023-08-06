Months before Pak polls, court jails Imran

Yeshi Seli By

NEW DELHI: Months before Pakistan’s general elections, an Islamabad trial court on Saturday removed a major ‘thorn’ by sentencing former prime minister Imran Khan to three years in jail for corruption, which disqualified him from holding any public office for five years. Additional Judge Humayun Dilawar found Imran guilty of illegally selling state gifts from the Toshakhana (repository of gifts to public officials) during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

The Punjab Police arrested him from his Zaman Park home in Lahore and flew him to Islamabad. His battery lawyers were absent from court when it announced his sentence. The court also imposed a fine of Pakistani Rupee 1,00,000 on him. The arrest warrant authorised the Islamabad police chief to send Imran to the Central Prison in Rawalpindi for serving his sentence.

Local news footage showed Imran’s supporters, including lawyers protesting outside his residence, while a large police contingent was seen taking him to jail. With the general elections due in October-November, Imran’s arrest was on expected lines. While the military establishment could feel the verdict has removed a polarising force from the arena, how appellate courts deal with appeals remains to be seen.

Besides, the reaction of Imran’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party cadre is uncertain. In a video message, Imran urged his supporters to launch peaceful protests. “My arrest was expected to I recorded this message before my arrest.

I urge you not to sit inside your houses quietly. You will be trampled like ants if you stay passive. This movement is for you and your children. This is another step towards the implementation of the London Plan, but I want my workers to remain calm, steadfast and calm. We do not bow down to anyone except God,’’ he said. The case was based on a criminal complaint filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against Imran. “The court finds it more than convincing that the complainant (ECP) had provided confidence-inspiring, well-knitted and corroborate evidence.

So the charge against the accused has successfully been proven that he had committed offences of corrupt practices by making false statements/declarations in respect of assets acquired by way of gifts from Toshakhana and disposed of during 2018-19 and 2019-20,” the trial court’s order said. Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Imran refused to respond to the charges against him and resisted attempts at interrogation.

“The entire case took over 13 months. There was no political motive of the government behind his arrest. Out of the 40 hearings in the case, the accused appeared for only three. This has nothing to do with upcoming elections,’’ said Aurangzeb. Imran’s conviction and arrest came nearly three months after his first arrest on May 9 in Islamabad in the Al-Qadir Trust case. It had led to widespread violence.

Long history of arresting top leaders

1962 Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy in the then East Pakistan was arrested for refusing to endorse

the seizure of govt by Gen Ayub Khan

1974 Zulfikar Ali Bhutto arrested over murder of political opponent Muhammad Ahmad Kasuri

1986 Benazir Bhutto arrested for criticising military dictator Zia-ul-Haq

1999 Nawaz Sharif was arrested after army chief General Parvez Musharraf seized power in a coup. He

was later exiled

2007 Nawaz Sharif arrested again upon return to Pakistan

2019 Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrested in connection with a corruption case

2020 Shehbaz Sharif arrested in connection with a money laundering case

2023 Imran Khan arrested in the Toshakhana corruption case

