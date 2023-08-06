Parliament panel expresses concern over induction of technocrats into Civil services

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: India is losing a good number of technocrats to civil services, adversely affecting such areas of specialisation, a parliamentary committee has said.

“Above 70 per cent of the recruits in the civil service by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) nowadays are from technical streams. Every year, hundreds of technocrats are thus being lost, who are likely to work in other specific areas which are also a requirement for the nation,” said the Parliamentary Standing Committee (Rajya Sabha) on Personel, Public Grievance, Law and Justice.

The committee, chaired by BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi, has expressed serious concerns about the growing inflow of technocrats into civil services.

The UPSC recruits for the civil service also medical professionals, it noted. “So doctors and top technocrats are being lost, who can perform as very good doctors and engineers. The allurement to become a civil servant is perhaps also adversely affecting other fields of work. Hence, the committee opines that it is high time to have a rethink about the whole process of recruitment for the civil services,” the report said.

