Road to 2024: Saffron camp falls back on RSS to counter 'INDIA' in Bengal

Pranab Mondal By

KOLKATA: The emergence of 'INDIA', the alliance of 26 Opposition parties, has prompted the saffron camp to bring its ideological parent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) forward to prepare the party in Bengal for next year’s high-octane Lok Sabha poll-battle.

Sources in the BJP said the RSS top-level functionaries will hold organisational meetings in August to give the party a roadmap on how to take on the TMC and its supremo Mamata Banerjee, who has been portraying the INDIA alliance as a force to derail NDA in 2024 from the Centre in next year’s general elections.

“RSS leaders like Arun Kumar, a joint general secretary and senior leader Pradip Joshi held a meeting with Bengal functionaries including Sukanta Majumdar, Suvendu Adhikari and Amitabha Chakraborty in Delhi last month to take stock of the situation after the Panchayat polls in Bengal. In the meeting, it was decided that the feedback from the Bengal functionaries would be followed up in the RSS’ organisational meeting in Kolkata scheduled to be held in the third week of August,” said a senior BJP leader.

The leader said the RSS brass is worried about BJP’s performance in the recently concluded rural polls in which the saffron camp won over 11,000 seats across the three tiers of the electoral exercise and the party’s vote share dropped to 22 per cent from 38 per cent in the previous Assembly polls in 2021.

“In 2021, Bengal went to polls and this year, it was only the electorates of rural Bengal who exercised their franchise. The comparison could be unjust but we believe, BJP’s poor performance in north Bengal and Jungle Mahal’s four districts in south Bengal, is responsible for the dip in vote share. This, we consider, a matter to be worried about,” said an RSS leader.

The leader said the decision to come to the forefront in Bengal was taken to counter Mamata who is spearheading the INDIA’s assault on the BJP.

The pockets in north Bengal and Jungle Mahal have been BJP’s citadel since the 2019 general elections and it is believed the RSS played a crucial role in influencing the SC and ST communities who dominate the electoral strength of the regions.

In 2019, the BJP bagged 12 out of 13 Lok Sabha seats and in the 2021 Assembly polls, the saffron camp won 30 of the 54 seats across these regions.

