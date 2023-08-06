Three killed in fresh Manipur violence

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: In fresh violence in Manipur, suspected militants raided a village early on Saturday and killed three civilians, including a father-son duo.

Some houses were also torched after the attack at Ukha Tampak, near Kwakta in Manipur’s Bishnupur district. The deceased have been identified as Yumnam Pishak Meitei, 67, his son Yumnam Premkumar Meitei, 39, and Yumnam Jiten Meitei, 46. They had returned to their village from a nearby relief camp on Friday night and were sleeping when they were shot around 2 am. Their bodies were later slashed with swords.

“The three were lodged at a relief camp in Kwakta. Last (Friday) evening, the old man (Pishak Meitei) was not feeling well and wanted to sleep at his house. Since there has been no trouble in the area in the recent past, his son took him home. The neighbour (Jiten Meitei) accompanied the duo,” a villager told this newspaper.

The incident sparked concerns as the assailants managed to breach a buffer zone to reach the village. A buffer zone, manned by the security forces, stretches for 1 to 2 km from a conflict zone. Kwakta’s population is dominated by Meitei Pangal, a Muslim community that has remained neutral in the violence. The site of the attack is close to Churachandpur, a Kuki-majority hill district.

BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh, son-in-law of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, demanded action against the security personnel who were deployed in the buffer zone. “How on earth did the militants come to the valley and kill innocent people? What is the role of the forces?” he asked. More than 150 people have been killed since violence broke out in Manipur on May 3.

Three injured in heavy gunfire near Kwakta

Three persons, including one policeman, were injured amid a heavy exchange of gunfire between state forces and militants near Kwakta on Saturday morning, police said. “They are out of danger. The policeman sustained splinter injuries on his face,” the police said.

