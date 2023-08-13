Adhir Ranjan slams centre, may challenge Lok Sabha suspension in SC

Preetha Nair By

NEW DELHI: Two days after his suspension from the Lok Sabha for “repeated misconduct”, pending an investigation by the Privileges Committee, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday said that he will examine the option of approaching the Supreme Court on the issue. Lashing out at the BJP government, the Congress MP said he had been “hanged without trial.”

The government was trying to throttle the voice of the opposition by suspending its members, said Chowdhury while addressing a press conference in the capital.

“I can approach Supreme Court as well if needed,” he added.

“I cannot contradict the direction of the Chair. But if this situation could be resolved by the court, I may also try this,” he said, adding that the government had thrown all the parliamentary traditions to the wind using its brute majority to pass various laws without letting the opposition discuss them.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution for Chowdhury’s suspension from the House, saying he disrespected the sanctity of the House by interrupting PM Modi during his speech. The resolution was passed by a voice vote.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the suspension was deliberate as now Chowdhury will not be able to participate in Public Accounts Committee meetings on CAG reports.

Referring to his remarks comparing PM Modi to fugitive Nirav Modi, Chowdhury said that he had no intention to tarnish anyone in Parliament.

NEW DELHI: Two days after his suspension from the Lok Sabha for “repeated misconduct”, pending an investigation by the Privileges Committee, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday said that he will examine the option of approaching the Supreme Court on the issue. Lashing out at the BJP government, the Congress MP said he had been “hanged without trial.” The government was trying to throttle the voice of the opposition by suspending its members, said Chowdhury while addressing a press conference in the capital. “I can approach Supreme Court as well if needed,” he added. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “I cannot contradict the direction of the Chair. But if this situation could be resolved by the court, I may also try this,” he said, adding that the government had thrown all the parliamentary traditions to the wind using its brute majority to pass various laws without letting the opposition discuss them. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution for Chowdhury’s suspension from the House, saying he disrespected the sanctity of the House by interrupting PM Modi during his speech. The resolution was passed by a voice vote. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the suspension was deliberate as now Chowdhury will not be able to participate in Public Accounts Committee meetings on CAG reports. Referring to his remarks comparing PM Modi to fugitive Nirav Modi, Chowdhury said that he had no intention to tarnish anyone in Parliament.