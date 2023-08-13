'Congress will rebuild Manipur,' says Rahul Gandhi

Express News Service By

KALPETTA: In his first visit to his constituency Wayanad after being reinstated as member of the Lok Sabha on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mounted a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP over the situation in riot-torn Manipur. Addressing a rousing reception arranged by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee here, Rahul accused the PM and his cabinet of having ‘fun and a laughter’ during the recent discussion in Parliament on Manipur.

“The idea of India represents the idea of peace among people. If there is violence, murder or rape, it’s not India. But, BJP has killed the idea of India in Manipur. Thousands of families have been destroyed there due to its policy. During his two-hour-thirteen-minute-long speech in Parliament, he laughed, joked and smiled and spoke about everything — about Congress, about me, about INDIA alliance. But, he spoke just two minutes about Manipur,” said Rahul.

The Congress leader said his party will look to rebuild Manipur. “It may take five or more years to restore the love, affection and mutual respect... But, we will do it,” he said. Rahul alleged that thousands of families have been destroyed in Manipur by the BJP’s policy.

“How dare you (Modi) do this. How can you disrespect the idea of India. Anybody who murders the idea of India cannot be a nationalist,” the Congress leader charged. Rahul thanked the people of Wayanad for their support. “They (BJP) think if they disqualify me, my ties with Wayanad will weaken. You have protected me; you gave me love; you gave me affection; you gave me respect. You can disqualify even a hundred times, but the relationship will become only stronger,” said Rahul.

