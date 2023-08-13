Home The Sunday Standard

'Congress will rebuild Manipur,' says Rahul Gandhi

Gets big reception in Wayanad on first trip after LS seat is restored

Published: 13th August 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi with a beneficiary of a housing project in Kalpetta | E GOKUL

Rahul Gandhi with a beneficiary of a housing project in Kalpetta | E GOKUL

KALPETTA:  In his first visit to his constituency Wayanad after being reinstated as member of the Lok Sabha on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mounted a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP over the situation in riot-torn Manipur. Addressing a rousing reception arranged by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee here, Rahul accused the PM and his cabinet of having ‘fun and a laughter’ during the recent discussion in Parliament on Manipur.

“The idea of India represents the idea of peace among people. If there is violence, murder or rape, it’s not India. But, BJP has killed the idea of India in Manipur. Thousands of families have been destroyed there due to its policy. During his two-hour-thirteen-minute-long speech in Parliament, he laughed, joked and smiled and spoke about everything — about Congress, about me, about INDIA alliance. But, he spoke just two minutes about Manipur,” said Rahul.

The Congress leader said his party will look to rebuild Manipur. “It may take five or more years to restore the love, affection and mutual respect... But, we will do it,” he said. Rahul alleged that thousands of families have been destroyed in Manipur by the BJP’s policy.

“How dare you (Modi) do this. How can you disrespect the idea of India. Anybody who murders the idea of India cannot be a nationalist,” the Congress leader charged. Rahul thanked the people of Wayanad for their support. “They (BJP) think if they disqualify me, my ties with Wayanad will weaken. You have protected me; you gave me love; you gave me affection; you gave me respect. You can disqualify even a hundred times, but the relationship will become only stronger,” said Rahul.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Manipur Congress
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp