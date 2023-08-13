KCR to announce candidates for 80-90 Assembly segments this week

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

HYDERABAD: If BRS insiders are to be believed, party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has more or less finalised the candidates for 80-90 assembly segments in the state and the process of fine-tuning the full and final list is on.

Sources said that a meeting was convened by Rao at his farmhouse on Saturday with his core team that meticulously sifted through the first list of candidates. Notable attendees included finance minister T Harish Rao, MLC Naveen Rao, and two other prominent figures.

Insiders said that the chief minister is expected to announce the names of 80 to 90 candidates in the first list, most likely after August 17. The selection process for candidatures has involved an extensive series of surveys conducted by both the BRS and third-party agencies, culminating in the party chief’s final decision.

Sources said that Rao is considering replacing 20-24 sitting MLAs for the upcoming Assembly elections. They said that the chief minister is planning another survey regarding the remaining segments in the second week of September. The results of this survey will influence the final allocation of candidates.

The CM is determined to secure a third consecutive term in Telangana, aiming to establish a strong legacy as he ventures into national politics. His aspiration is to be the first chief minister and make the BRS the first party in South India to attain power for a third consecutive term. Sources said that the BRS chief is confident of achieving this goal if he replaces candidates facing major anti-incumbency and going for seat adjustments where needed.

BRS chief in talks with Left parties for alliance

Parallelly, the BRS chief is engaged in negotiations over an alliance with the Left parties for the Assembly elections. The seat allocation for these parties is expected to be announced in the second list. The two Left parties are expecting three Assembly segments each, namely Munugode, Miryalaguda, Palair, Viara, Kothagudem and Bhadrachalam. The allocation of seats between the BRS and Left parties, particularly in the contested segments, remains a subject of interest.

The Left parties, CPI and CPM, are likely to settle for two Assembly seats each if the BRS chief is unwilling to accept their proposal for three seats each. Earlier, Chandrasekhar Rao offered two MLC seats to each, but the Left parties expressed their preference for two Assembly segments each.

Meanwhile, the chief minister is in the process of assembling a roster of prominent leaders to energise the campaign.

This endeavour aims to ensure the success of public meetings, many of which are expected to be addressed by KCR himself. Ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, and MLC Kavita are expected to play a key role in the campaign.

