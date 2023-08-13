Mumbai Diary: Ashok Chavan may be next Maha Cong prez face

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Chavan may be next Maha Cong prez face

Rumours are doing the rounds that Congress high command is scouting for a new party president face in Maharashtra. In a bid to balance power, a Maratha face is likely to be promoted. The incumbent state president Nana Patole and the newly appointed leader of opposition in the state assembly, MLA Vijay Wadettiwar, both hail from the Vidarbha region and are prominent OBC faces. Former CM Ashok Chavan, who recently gave a power point presentation to the central leadership on how Congress is positioned for the Lok Sabha and assembly elections as well as corrective measures, have reportedly impressed Rahul Gandhi. He could be projected as the front runner if a change takes place.

NCP factions look to welcome Nawab Malik

The Supreme Court has granted bail to NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case, on medical grounds. Both the NCP factions have welcomed the court’s decision and said they eagerly await Malik to join them. Malik’s daughter is reportedly with the Ajit Pawar faction, but he is likely to keep away from both the factions. He might focus on the treatment of his kidney and other ailments. Malik, who was a strong face and well-articulated spokesperson for the NCP, has cordial relationship with both the Pawars.

State leaders hijacking credit, cries BJP MLA

Anger against top leadership of the Maharashtra BJP must be surfacing. Former BJP MLA from Pune, Medha Kulkarni, took to social media recently, ruing that loyal BJP workers who joined the ranks by embracing the party ideology in true spirit are being sidelined. She said the credit of her work was hijacked by BJP minister Chandrakant Patil, who did not name her in the posters printed during the recent flyover inauguration in Pune. Earlier, Kulkarni, who was the sitting MLA from Kothrud assembly constituency, was sidelined to pave the way for Patil in 2019.

