Home The Sunday Standard

Over 1 lakh to take part in Gruha Lakshmi scheme launch: Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar

Hebbalkar has said the event would be one of the biggest to be organised by the government.

Published: 13th August 2023 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2023 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

​Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar addresses a press conference at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Saturday | Shashidhar Byrappa ​

Representational image: Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar addresses a press conference at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru | Shashidhar Byrappa ​

BELAGAVI: About 1 lakh people are expected to take part in the launch of the government-sponsored ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme scheduled to be held at Belagavi district stadium on August 29 and 30. Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar will be taking the initiative to make the programme successful. 

Several top leaders of the Congress party have been visiting the district stadium ahead of the mega event in which Congress top leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are likely to take part. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who visited the stadium on Friday evening said Rahul Gandhi already confirmed his participation, but Sonia Gandhi was yet to accept the invitation given to her.

For the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, more than 1.6 crore women have registered their names so far to avail of its benefits in the state and the process of registration is being done free of cost at regular intervals.

Sources said the government was keen on organising the launch of Gruha Lakshmi at CPEd ground in Belagavi but decided to change the venue and hold it in the district stadium due to various reasons. 

Hebbalkar has said the event would be one of the biggest to be organised by the government. She said the Gruha Lakshmi scheme had received a tremendous response from women and was expected to help the poor women folk improve their lives.

OVER 1.6CR REGISTERED
For the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, more than 1.6 crore women have registered their names so far to avail of its benefits in the state and the process of registration is being done free of cost at regular intervals. Congress top leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi may likely take part in the rally.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Laxmi Hebbalkar Gruha Lakshmi scheme
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp