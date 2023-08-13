Over 1 lakh to take part in Gruha Lakshmi scheme launch: Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar

Express News Service By

BELAGAVI: About 1 lakh people are expected to take part in the launch of the government-sponsored ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme scheduled to be held at Belagavi district stadium on August 29 and 30. Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar will be taking the initiative to make the programme successful.

Several top leaders of the Congress party have been visiting the district stadium ahead of the mega event in which Congress top leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are likely to take part. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who visited the stadium on Friday evening said Rahul Gandhi already confirmed his participation, but Sonia Gandhi was yet to accept the invitation given to her.

For the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, more than 1.6 crore women have registered their names so far to avail of its benefits in the state and the process of registration is being done free of cost at regular intervals.

Sources said the government was keen on organising the launch of Gruha Lakshmi at CPEd ground in Belagavi but decided to change the venue and hold it in the district stadium due to various reasons.

Hebbalkar has said the event would be one of the biggest to be organised by the government. She said the Gruha Lakshmi scheme had received a tremendous response from women and was expected to help the poor women folk improve their lives.

