Army wing takes up local projects worth Rs 44K crore 

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: The multi-pronged in-house indigenisation push of the Indian Army is leading to successes in the form of projects worth more than `44,000 crore involving niche and modern technologies.

Sources in the military establishment confirmed that under the emergency procurement for the Army, 49 schemes worth `7,600 crore, have been contracted catering for capabilities ranging from mobility solutions to communication systems, energy solutions, individual protective equipment, drones & counter drones, armament and simulators.

While this is the fourth tranche, 68 schemes worth Rs 6,600 crore were signed in the first three tranches of the emergency procurement.

As part of the fourth tranche, another Rs 7,000 crore deal comprising 34 schemes is under the final stages of procurement, said sources.

"Niche technologies like logistic & nano drones, counter-drones, loiter munitions, the unarmed aerial vehicle launched precision-guided missiles, Automatic Spectrum Monitoring Systems, etc are being procured.”

Keeping the changing geopolitics and requirement to indigenise defense production the Indian Army established the Army Design Bureau (ADB) in 2016 which has been working to 'Indigenise to Modernise by connecting capabilities of the Industry, Academia, Defence Public Sector undertakings & Defence Research and Development.”

In a major step, the industry has come up with fully funded projects which are said to help in import substitution. “A total of 45 Make II projects worth `30,000 crore have been initiated in a short period of time with the first contract signed for Maneuverable Expendable Aerial Target in Jan 2022. The second contract for Upgraded Assault Track Way was signed on 28 Feb 23. These include 19 cases initiated based on Suo-Moto proposals.

Aiming to create solutions, the ADB is interacting with various Central and state industrial bodies for collaboration to increase its engagement with Industry, Micro Small Medium Entrepreneur (MSME), and startups.

In addition to the above projects, presently 46 projects of the Indian Army (costing `400 crore including a grant in aid and procurement of prototypes) as part of its challenge are being furthered.

