Assembly polls: BJP general secretaries to meet on August 29

Published: 20th August 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2023 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

JP Nadda, BJP National President

JP Nadda, BJP National President. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  The BJP has announced a meeting of its general secretaries to discuss poll preparedness for upcoming assembly elections in five states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh on August 29.

The party will have wider discussions on various poll-related issues, which may be part of its electoral strategy to win the elections in these states. 

Sources in BJP said that party national president JP Nadda would be chairing the meeting of general secretaries at its New Delhi headquarters.

“The BJP is suitably placed to win the elections in all poll-bound states. For this, there is a need for wider consultation on issues that could be adopted against the Opposition. The meeting is expected to have deep discussions with the party national president,” a senior BJP source said.

The proposed meeting has been called after the recent appointment of general secretaries in some states. 
Sources said that the BJP fights elections in a calculated way and the role of general secretaries is key in monitoring the party activities, discussing issues, and deciding strategies with the top-ranking leaders. 
It is also said that all general secretaries will share their feedback with the party chiefs on the various outreach programs started so far across the country.
 

