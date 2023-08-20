Dissension within BJP over its first list of candidates in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Express News Service By

BHOPAL: Dissent is out in the open within ruling BJP ranks on at least 7-8 out of the 39 assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh, for which the saffron party declared its candidates on Thursday. Dissent ranging from social media posts to streets and party workers' meetings, has been reported from 7-8 seats, including Saunsar and Pandhurna (Chhindwara district), Chhatarpur and Maharajpur (Chhatarpur district), Banda (Sagar district), Sabalgarh and Sumawali (Morena district) and Lanji (Balaghat district).

First to oppose the declaration of candidates in the first list were supporters of BJP's 2018 polls candidate Archana Singh in the Chhatarpur assembly constituency in Bundelkhand region. Protesting the party’s decision to field former minister and ex-MLA Lalita Yadav (who was shifted to Malehara seat of Chhatarpur district in 2018), the supporters of Archana Singh and her husband Guddu Singh took to the streets in Chhatarpur town on Thursday evening. Importantly, Archana Singh had lost by 3,495 votes to the winning Congress candidate Alok Chaturvedi in the 2018 assembly polls.

In the neighbouring Maharajpur seat of the same Chhatarpur district, the decision to field former MLA Manvendra Singh’s son Kamakhya Pratap Singh, triggered protests by another ticket contender Avanindra Pateriya’s supporters, who set ablaze the effigy of the BJP candidate.

The protesters alleged that the party was promoting dynasty politics by fielding a former MLA’s son from the seat. Manvendra Singh has been contesting the seat since 2008. While he won as an independent in 2008 by just 1000-odd votes, five years later he retained the same seat as BJP candidate by 15,000-plus votes. However, in the 2018 polls, he lost the seat by over 14,000 votes.

In the adjoining Sagar district, a major section of BJP workers are upset over the fielding of ex-MLA Virendra Singh Lambardar as party candidate from the Banda seat. Former Sagar MP Laxmi Narayan Yadav’s son Sudhir Yadav, who had finished runner-up from the Surkhi seat of Sagar in 2018 is reportedly upset and the possibility of his switch to AAP, cannot be ruled out.

Party’s new strategy

Legislators from four BJP-ruled states – UP, Bihar, Maharashtra and Gujarat – will fan out to the length and breadth of Madhya Pradesh for a week, starting from Sunday, and provide the party leadership key inputs about each of the 230 assembly segments of the poll-bound state.

A day-long training program of the MLAs from the four states, including around 100 MLAs from UP, was held at a resort on the outskirts of Bhopal.

