Gujarat BJP unit continues to battle factionalism

Dilip Singh Kshatriya

AHMEDABAD: The BJP headache in Gujarat is only getting worse. The spat involving Rivaba, the Jamnagar North BJP MLA who is the wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, BJP mayor Bina Kothari, and area BJP MP Poonam Madam is far from over. This is despite the fact that the MP sought to straighten out the matter, saying “It was just a misunderstanding.”

The mayor’s family on Friday reached the Jamnagar BJP chief and told him that Rivaba’s behavior was not good. The family demanded that Rivaba retract.

During a public event on Thursday, sparks flew in an interaction involving Rivaba, Poonam Maadam, and Mayor Bina Kothari. Rivaba appeared enraged and told Kothari to stay 'within her limits'.

On Saturday, Kothari held a presser in Jamnagar, saying “Whatever happened to me, the way the MLA treated me, the way her body language was, my family was very disturbed, to some extent I was also disturbed.”

She said her family was not involved in politics. “My family members are involved in national service since the Jana Sangh days, and they communicated their pain to our BJP city president over the MLA’s behavior. My family believed that we came from a respected family and that if a woman in our family was treated this way, no woman would consider entering politics,” said Kothari.

“My family expressed their pain over MLA’s words 'to be in your limit', and my daughter-in-law expressed her pain at the tone in which the MLA spoke. All of it was made known to the city party chief, said Kothari. My family has asked the city president to convey our message to the state party leadership,” she said

However, Jamnagar MP Maadam first said there was indeed some misunderstanding but sought to clear the air at a presser on Friday. Earlier, Rivaba alleged that Maadam taunted her and called her 'over-smart' after she took off her shoes to pay respect to the martyrs at a public event. At least five instances of factionalism have surfaced in the state BJP in about a fortnight.

