Kerala Bishops body asks UN to help stop Christian persecution in Pakistan, India

KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has called for an intervention from the United Nations and concerned government bodies to put an end to the escalating persecution faced by Christians. KCBC highlighted the alarming trend of Christians being increasingly targeted in riots and mob attacks, both in countries like Pakistan and India.

“It is regrettable that the majority population in Pakistan is targeting the minority Christian community based on unfounded accusations. Reports indicate that certain extremist religious organisations may have intended to incite lynchings through the propagation of false claims,” stated KCBC.

“It is evident that terrorist movements fuel sectarianism and communal polarisation within nations. Their campaigns of hate sow discord, leading to riots that compel millions of individuals to flee due to prevailing feelings of insecurity. The count of individuals undergoing torture, losing their lives, and facing irrevocable losses is mounting daily across various countries,” KCBC elaborated.

In the contemporary world, a significant number of individuals face attacks and persecution solely due to their Christian identity,KCBC remarked and stressed the need for resolute action from governments in countries experiencing such attacks, as well as from nations globally and the UN.

