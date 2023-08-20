Home The Sunday Standard

Kerala Bishops body asks UN to help stop Christian persecution in Pakistan, India

"The count of individuals undergoing torture, losing their lives, and facing irrevocable losses is mounting daily across various countries," KCBC elaborated.

Published: 20th August 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Tribals, Conversion , Christianity

Image used for representational purpose only.

KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has called for an intervention from the United Nations and concerned government bodies to put an end to the escalating persecution faced by Christians. KCBC highlighted the alarming trend of Christians being increasingly targeted in riots and mob attacks, both in countries like Pakistan and India.

“It is regrettable that the majority population in Pakistan is targeting the minority Christian community based on unfounded accusations. Reports indicate that certain extremist religious organisations may have intended to incite lynchings through the propagation of false claims,” stated KCBC.

“It is evident that terrorist movements fuel sectarianism and communal polarisation within nations. Their campaigns of hate sow discord, leading to riots that compel millions of individuals to flee due to prevailing feelings of insecurity. The count of individuals undergoing torture, losing their lives, and facing irrevocable losses is mounting daily across various countries,” KCBC elaborated.  

In the contemporary world, a significant number of individuals face attacks and persecution solely due to their Christian identity,KCBC remarked and stressed the need for resolute action from governments in countries experiencing such attacks, as well as from nations globally and the UN.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council United Nations Pakistan India Christian persecution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp