Man beheads friend over petty monetary dispute

Published: 20th August 2023 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2023 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

BELAGAVI: A man allegedly beheaded his friend over money, at Badabyakod village of Raibag taluk on Friday. The deceased was identified as Akbar Shabbir Jamadar (22), a resident of the Harugeri town of Raibag taluk. The accused is identified as Mahantesh Somaning Pujari (24) of Badabyakod village. 

According to sources, an altercation took place between the two friends when Akbar asked Mahantesh to return some money he had given him.

Mahantesh, after allegedly hatching the conspiracy asked Akbar to come to an isolated place on Bastawade-Bernal Road and brutally killed him, beheading him with a sharp knife.

To destroy the evidence, he threw the victim’s head at an isolated place, the police said. Villagers discovered a headless body and informed Harugeri police who arrested the accused Mahantesh.

