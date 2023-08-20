Home The Sunday Standard

Patna Diary: Sushil Modi attacks CM Nitish on his Triple Cs

Nitish has compromised with crime, corruption, and communalism, i.e. ‘Triple Cs’ to remain in power, "Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi said. 

Published: 20th August 2023

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

Sushil Modi attacks Nitish on his Triple Cs

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi has intensified his attack on chief minister Nitish Kumar following the murder of a journalist in Araria district.“Nitish has compromised with crime, corruption, and communalism, i.e. ‘Triple Cs’ to remain in power,” Modi, once a close aide of the CM, remarked. Sharpening his attack on Nitish, he contended, “CM has lost the will to stop crime as the government has succumbed to the criminals.” BJP leader also took the government to task for the murder of a police officer in Samastipur district. Nitish, however, defended his government. He said that the rate of crime in Bihar is not as high as in some other states.

MLA advises senior IAS officer to go slow

Bihar education department’s additional chief secretary and IAS officer K K Pathak is known as a tough taskmaster, taking swift action against erring officers and employees. Even as he issues series of orders to better the education system in the state, he got a piece of advice from RJD MLA Bhair Birendra, known for his relation with the Lalu family, asking him to go slow. Pathak has once again come into the limelight after he suspended the operation of BBA Bihar University. It will have to be seen whether Pathak will pay heed to the RJD MLA’s advice.

The state sets a target to get 1 GW of solar energy

Through a multi-pronged strategy, Bihar has made significant strides that have propelled Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited to a sustainable and profitable entity. The state has set a target to generate one Gigawatt (GW) solar energy. Principal Secretary of the Energy Department and chairman-cum managing director Sanjeev Hans said that the ‘Jal-Jivan Hariyali Mission’, launched in 2019, proved a path-breaking program that has helped Bihar not only increase green cover but also invest in the future. Solar rooftop plants are installed in all government buildings.

