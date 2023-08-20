Supreme Court seeks Centre's response on decriminalising teenage sex

Shruti Kakkar By

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court of India has sought a response from the Centre on a PIL seeking a direction to decriminalise consensual teenage sex.

The PIL has sought to reconsider the law on statutory rape invoked against 16 to 18 years-old boys and girls by indulging in consensual sex.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the PIL and has issued notices to Union ministries of law and justice and the home affairs and some other statutory bodies including the National Commission for Women.

Challenging the legality of the law, Advocate Harsh Vibhore Singhal contended that criminal sanctions are inappropriate against adolescents for consensual, non-exploitative sexual activity adding that such adolescents possess “physiological, biological, psychological and social capacities, competence to assimilate, evaluate information to comprehend and understand risks”.

“That while courts have selectively read down or read in statutory rape law with some jurists viewing with benign eyes and others taking a harsher view, the law cannot discriminate between adults similarly situated with one breathing freedom while another jailed - both for consensual sex with 18-year-olds.

“Unequal and disparate treatment based upon judicial discretion violates Articles 14, 19, and 21 besides leading to an unreliable criminal jurisprudence,” the plea said.

Singhal said despite unequivocal affirmative declarations of less than 18-year-old girls that sex is consensual, first information reports (FIRs) get filed, boys are arrested, denied bail & suffer debilitating, humiliating, denigrating, and stigmatizing questions.

"In this case, the 16+ to under 18-year-old adolescent must be assessed by a Capacity Assessment Board to determine whether the adolescent has the necessary markers, qualities, and attributes of an above 18 adult to give meaningful consent for engaging in sex", the petitioner argued.

