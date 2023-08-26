Shah rakes up Red Diary issue, targets Gehlot at farmers meet in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah encountered a peculiar situation on Saturday during a farmer's meeting in Gangapur City in Rajasthan, as protesters voiced their discontent against the central government's handling of the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP).

The project, aimed at providing drinking water to 13 districts in eastern Rajasthan, has faced delays in implementation, sparking anger among the people in the region.

The uproar prompted Shah to address the crowd, although his response took an unexpected turn. Rather than addressing the concerns regarding the ERCP, Shah alleged that the entire opposition within the meeting was orchestrated by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Expressing his displeasure from the podium, Shah stated, "CM Gehlot has dispatched a group of individuals to raise slogans here." Despite the interruption, Shah resumed his speech, interjecting chants of "Bharat Mata" (Mother India), and called upon the protesters to disregard the slogans.

During his address, Shah attempted to shift the spotlight to CM Gehlot, citing the Red Diary controversy. He challenged Gehlot by stating, "I've come here to tell Gehlot Sahab that deploying a handful of slogan raisers won't achieve anything. If you keep any sense of honour, resign over the Red Diary matter, step onto the electoral battlefield, and face the consequences."

Shah asserted, "Nowadays, Mr. Gehlot is very much afraid of red color and red diary. But why is he afraid?... Dark deeds are hidden inside the red diary. There are the details of corruption worth crores of rupees in the red diary. The black book of black business is in the red diary."

"I didn't intend to engage in politics over this matter, but circumstances forced my hand," Amit Shah added.

Shah further criticised the Congress government's track record on farmer support, highlighting the BJP's initiatives aimed at their welfare. He highlighted the direct financial help of six thousand rupees provided to each farmer by the central government and the substantial increase in the agricultural budget under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In reference to local issues, Shah touched upon electricity access and alleged irregularities in power procurement. "As I was on my way here, a farmer lamented the lack of electricity. Paradoxically, power procurement appears to be marred by manipulations. CM Gehlot seems more inclined towards purchasing electricity than addressing such crucial issues," Shah asserted.

Amidst the fervour of the meeting, Shah strongly endorsed Narendra Modi for another term as Prime Minister in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, urging Rajasthan's electorate to ensure a clean sweep for the BJP.

Prior to the meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla unveiled a book centered on cooperative societies during the conference, highlighting the government's efforts to bolster collaborative initiatives.

