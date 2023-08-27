After slap video, school teacher booked under bailable charges

Express News Service By

LUCKNOW: Following outrage over an Uttar Pradesh school teacher asking students to slap their classmate, an 8-year-old Muslim boy, for allegedly not learning a maths table, an FIR was lodged against Trapti Tyagi on Saturday. The video of the teacher instigating students went viral on social media on Friday.

The charges framed against her were under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult), both non-cognisable offences. They are bailable and do not result in immediate arrest. The FIR was filed based on a complaint by the boy’s parents.

“The video has been circulating since Friday evening and a probe was conducted. It was found that the video was filmed by the boy’s uncle. The complaint was registered on Saturday morning. The Child Welfare Committee is counselling the boy,” Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate Arvind Mallappa said, adding action will follow against her.

In the viral video, Tyagi is seen asking Class 2 students of a private school to hit the child. She can also be heard saying: “These Muslim children… Why don’t you all slap him with full force?” The clip shows students queuing up to hit their crying classmates.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said instructions are being issued for action. He urged people not to reveal the identity of the boy by sharing the video.

Tyagi, however, said the video had been tampered with in order to stoke tension. She said though it was wrong on her part to get a student slapped by classmates, she justified her action, saying she is handicapped and so can’t reach the student.

NOTICE TO SCHOOL

Trapti Tyagi’s Neha Public School has been served a notice by the state education department asking why its recognition should not be cancelled

