Home The Sunday Standard

After slap video, school teacher booked under bailable charges

She can also be heard saying: “These Muslim children… Why don’t you all slap him with full force?” The clip shows students queuing up to hit their crying classmates.

Published: 27th August 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

A screen grab of the video in which the teacher, Tripti Tyagi, was caught asked her students to slap their Muslim classmate. (Photo | Twitter)

A screen grab of the video in which the teacher, Tripti Tyagi, was caught asked her students to slap their Muslim classmate. (Photo | Twitter)

LUCKNOW:  Following outrage over an Uttar Pradesh school teacher asking students to slap their classmate, an 8-year-old Muslim boy, for allegedly not learning a maths table, an FIR was lodged against Trapti Tyagi on Saturday. The video of the teacher instigating students went viral on social media on Friday.

The charges framed against her were under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult), both non-cognisable offences. They are bailable and do not result in immediate arrest. The FIR was filed based on a complaint by the boy’s parents.

“The video has been circulating since Friday evening and a probe was conducted. It was found that the video was filmed by the boy’s uncle. The complaint was registered on Saturday morning. The Child Welfare Committee is counselling the boy,” Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate Arvind Mallappa said, adding action will follow against her.

In the viral video, Tyagi is seen asking Class 2 students of a private school to hit the child. She can also be heard saying: “These Muslim children… Why don’t you all slap him with full force?” The clip shows students queuing up to hit their crying classmates.

ALSO READ: Boy gets slapped by classmates on insistence of teacher in UP; Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi react

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said instructions are being issued for action. He urged people not to reveal the identity of the boy by sharing the video.

Tyagi, however, said the video had been tampered with in order to stoke tension. She said though it was wrong on her part to get a student slapped by classmates, she justified her action, saying she is handicapped and so can’t reach the student.

NOTICE TO SCHOOL
Trapti Tyagi’s Neha Public School has been served a notice by the state education department asking why its  recognition should not be cancelled

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
uttar pradesh school Muslim boy Slap Video Tripti Tyagi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp