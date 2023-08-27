Home The Sunday Standard

Atishi seeks report on past complaints against official accused of rape

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi.

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi. (Atishi | Facebook)

NEW DELHI: Delhi cabinet minister Atishi on Saturday wrote to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar asking how the official accused of raping and impregnating a minor was allowed to work in the WCD department despite previous sexual harassment complaints against him. 

She sought a detailed report on the issue, including the timeline of receipt of complaints of harassment by the officer along with details of the person who handled them, by 5 pm on August 28.

Premoday Khakha -- a deputy director in the city government’s Women and Child Development  (WCD) department -- allegedly raped the girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021, according to the Delhi Police. His wife Semma Rani reportedly gave the girl medicine to terminate her pregnancy. Shortly before he and his wife were arrested in the case on Monday, Khakha was suspended from his post following a direction from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. 

In her letter to the chief secretary, Atishi, who holds the charge of the Delhi WCD department, asked if there was an enquiry into the complaints against the accused and who was the senior-most officer aware of this.  “Was any disciplinary action taken based on these complaints?” she added.

“Several media reports have brought out that the officer of the WCD Department, who has been arrested for the alleged repeated rape of a minor, had previous complaints against him regarding sexual harassment of women. This is an extremely serious issue,” said Atishi.

