CJI Chandrachud lays emphasis on inclusivity in legal profession

NEW DELHI: Recalling an incident of a law student being barred from continuing his internship due to his caste, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday called for inclusivity in the legal profession while also batting for making it equal-opportunity workplaces.

The CJI was speaking at the 31st convocation organised by NLSIU, Bangalore. The first judge of the country said that although a lawyer’s duty to practise and uphold constitutional values is greater than that of a common citizen, the particular episode was proof of lawyers violating the law.

“But I felt better when I remembered that young lawyers such as you are sure to challenge the status quo when it is unfair. Being a good person and being a good lawyer are not mutually exclusive. If ever you find yourself in a situation where one comes at the cost of the other, I urge you to be a good person,” said the CJI.

Calling for making the profession equal-opportunity workplaces, the CJI recounted an experience of his late former wife appearing for a job interview where she was told that working hours are “24x7, 365 days.”

“Then she asked as to what women do with their families. And the answer was: ‘Well there is no family life if you want to join a law firm and you better find a husband who can do the chores at home.’ But things are changing and I come to you with a sense of optimism today,” said the CJI.

