CPM undergoing ideological shift in Kerala: Venugopal  

KOTTAYAM: The CPM in Kerala is undergoing an ideological shift under the administration of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government, AICC general secretary (association) K C Venugopal has said. He was interacting with media persons on the sidelines of a family meet organised as part of UDF candidate Chandy Oommen’s election campaign at Thrikothamangalam in Puthuppally on Friday.

According to Venugopal, the CPM which once stood for the rights of the poor and downtrodden, has changed its development agenda for the benefit of the rich and powerful companies.

“The projects rolled out by the Left government such as K-FON, K-Rail, and AI camera are all intended for the benefit of the bourgeoisie,” he said.

Rubbishing the LDF’s comments on development in the state, Venugopal said the CPM, which always opposed the projects of the UDF government, has no right to talk about development.

“Around 75% of work on projects such as GAIL pipeline, Kochi - Edamon powerline and national highway widening, which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan portrayed as his party’s achievements, had been completed during the time of the previous UDF government. There may have been some delay in implementing the projects during the UDF’s tenure because ensuring that development is not hampering the lives of the ordinary people was important for us,” he said.

Scorning the LDF’s allegation of a tacit understanding between the UDF and BJP, Venugopal said people know everything.

“People know who lost membership in the Parliament for strongly opposing PM Narendra Modi. People know Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the ED for two days and Sonia Gandhi for a day without any charges. Meanwhile, Pinarayi Vijayan, who is facing a series of allegations, has not been called by the ED so far. The hearing of the Lavalin case was put on hold 34 times. In fact, the CPM and Pinarayi Vijayan are surviving at BJP’s mercy,” he said.

Venugopal also turned down the allegation that Congress didn’t effectively utilise the monthly payment allegations against Pinarayi’s daughter Veena.

“The CM should have responded to the allegations. Imagine how the media and others would have treated had it been the daughter of a Congress CM. Oommen Chandy spent a day and night before the judicial commission in connection with the solar case. That’s how Congress handles the allegations and cases,” he said.

Responding to a query on Ramesh Chennithala’s Congress Working Committee (CWC) berth, Venugopal said Congress has a system to address the concerns of all its members.

“I didn’t notice Ramesh making any complaint about the CWC revamp. He is active in the campaign of Puthuppally bypoll,” he said.

