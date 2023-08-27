Delhi Behind the scenes: Public health takes backseat for MCD due to G20

Amit Pandey Ashish Srivastava and Jaison Wilson By

Commission’s annual reports unavailable

The annual reports for 2021-22 and 2022-23 of Delhi Minority Commission have not yet been published. The most recent available annual report on the DMC website is from 2018-19. Despite making consistent inquiries with the relevant department, no satisfactory response has been received, other than that they would be published on the website soon.

Public health takes backseat for MCD due to G20

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is so involved in preparations for the G20 summit that issues of public health have taken a backseat in the city. The civic body has failed to release the data for vector-borne cases for nearly two weeks even as hospitals claim there’s an increase in the cases of dengue. In fact, numerous suspected cases of dengue deaths are pending before the death committee of the MCD, which examines the mortality that occurred due to the illness, but due to the immense workload for G20 preparation, officials are not able to devote time to such issues.

Jail prisoners’ reading preferences a mixed bag

It is common for prisoners to request jail authorities to provide them books to read even though reading interests can vary. The accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case initially sought law books to ‘understand’ the legal system and later asked for English novels. AAP leader Manish Sisodia prefers books on religion or philosophy. Abhishek Boinpally, a Hyderabad-based businessman who is an accused in the liquor scam case, meanwhile, has requested three books, which include ‘Mind full to mindful: Zen wisdom from a monk’s bowl’ by Om Swami, ‘Karma­, a Yogi’s guide to crafting your destiny’ by Sadhguru and ‘The Voice of Babaji: ­A Trilogy on Kriya Yoga Book’ by Mahavatar Babaji, S. A. A. Ramaiah, and V. T. Neelakantan. He moved an application before the court to get these books and got permission for them to be supplied to him through his lawyer or a visitor.

BJP gearing up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls in city

The BJP’s Delhi unit is already preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections earlier than other state branches. Seven Members of Parliament from Delhi have been advised to wrap up their unfinished projects and begin conducting surveys in their constituencies for the upcoming 2024 elections. Furthermore, a dedicated unit, which reports to higher leadership, has also been instructed to start conducting surveys in all seven parliamentary seats within Delhi

Contributed by Jaison Wilson, Amit Pandey, Ashish Srivastava

