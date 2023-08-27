Delhi HC upholds man’s conviction in bid to rape 7-year-old girl

Jaison Wilson By

NEW DELHI: Upholding a man’s conviction for attempting to rape a seven-year-old girl child, the Delhi High Court observed, “it is essential to acknowledge that even minimal penetration is sufficient to establish sexual intercourse.”

“The nature of the offence needs to be carefully considered, whether it constitutes rape or an attempt to commit rape. It is essential to acknowledge that even minimal penetration is sufficient to establish sexual intercourse,” Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma noted in a recent order.

As per the allegations in the case, the convicted man, a neighbour had taken the seven-year-old girl along with her younger sister to a room and forcibly established physical relations with her while confining her in a room and making the younger child wait outside.

As per the medical report, the victim’s hymen was not ruptured, there was no external sign of injury, and there was no fresh bleeding. However, the child also stated that there was tenderness in the external genitalia. It said the couchette was found undamaged.

The likelihood of the hymen being ruptured in the case of a minor, if physical relations are established, is considerably higher than the likelihood of it happening in a mature female. Thus, in the doctor’s opinion, penetration can be ruled out.

The court noted that it is clear that although rape has been ruled out because there has been no penetration, there has been an attempt at rape because the appellant tried to penetrate, thereby causing tenderness, because of which the victim had begun feeling pain.

However, the court observed that the man could not complete the act since the victim’s mother had arrived on the spot.

The court’s observation came after the convicted man moved an appeal before the high court against the trial court order which sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for five years and to pay a fine of Rs 5,000/- and in default of the fine, to further undergo simple imprisonment for six months.

The appellant was also convicted under Section 342 Indian Penal Code (IPC); for the same, he was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for one year.

