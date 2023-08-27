Home The Sunday Standard

G20: Tourist police units to be deployed at strategic points

NEW DELHI:  Around 400 police personnel specially trained in soft skills will be deployed at prominent tourist hubs, airport, railway stations and ISBTs to help delegates and other visitors during next month’s G20 Summit, officials said on Saturday.

These personnel, moving in multipurpose vehicles labelled ‘Tourist Police’, will be deployed at 21 locations such as monuments, popular markets, memorials, airport terminals, interstate bus terminals (ISBTs) and railway stations, the officials at the Lt Governor’s Office said. Each team comprising one Indo-Tibetan Border Police commando, a gunman and a driver will be accompanied by probationer sub-inspectors as in-charges, they said. 

Every Tourist Police unit member underwent a task-oriented training progamme in association with Delhi Tourism and other agencies during which they were trained in effective communication, including speaking in English, topography and city landmarks, and firing practice, they said.

According to the officials, the units have also been provided with booklets on do’s and don’ts for tourists, physical and digital maps of Delhi and NCR, the latest fare and distance charts for taxis, list of locations of important commercial and cultural places and malls, Metro route charts and directory of emergency services. 

In April, the L-G, in one of the preliminary meetings on the preparedness for the G20 Summit, directed the Delhi Police to put in place specially trained personnel for assisting visitors, tourists and delegates during the event, the officials said. A special helpline — 8750871111 — has been made functional to assist the tourists, the officials said.

