Karnataka BJP remains leaderless, says Shettar

Regarding the speculations that Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah spoke to him over the phone, Shettar denied such a development and said nobody from the party's high command contacted him. 

Published: 27th August 2023 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2023 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Jagadish Shettar

Jagadish Shettar (File photo |EPS)

UDUPI: Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar said the situation in which BJP is going through shows that it is leaderless. 

“BJP is leaderless in Karnataka and that is the reason why it could not pick a new state president so far. BJP’s appalling situation will further deteriorate in the state,” he predicted.

Speaking to media persons in Manipal in Karnataka on Saturday, Shettar said there are many leaders in BJP who have suffered and many of them want to come out of that party. 

“BJP leaders are approaching Congress leaders in various parts of the state,” he said. Regarding the speculations that Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah spoke to him over the phone, Shettar denied such a development and said nobody from the party's high command contacted him. 

“Why shall we discuss it now when there was no call from the BJP high command to me,” he said. 
Shettar further said Congress will win the Lok Sabha election. “Congress will get about 12 to 15 seats from Karnataka and looking at the current state of affairs, Congress may even bag more than 15 seats. It should not be a surprise,” he said.  People are enthusiastic at every taluk and district level to join the Congress, he said. 

