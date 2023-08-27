Home The Sunday Standard

PM Modi meets BAPS team in Johannesburg

The PM also appreciated the preservation of Indian culture and values by BAPS devotees over several generations and the temple’s potential to further strengthen India-South Africa relations.

Published: 27th August 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets a BAPS delegation during the BRICS Summit at Johannesburg in South Africa. (Photo | Express)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets a BAPS delegation during the BRICS Summit at Johannesburg in South Africa. (Photo | Express)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his trip to South Africa to attend the annual BRICS Summit, met a delegation from the socio-spiritual organisation, BAPS (Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha). The delegation presented a 3D model, renditions, photographs and progress updates of the upcoming BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir and Cultural Complex in Johannesburg.

During the meeting, the BAPS team explained to the Prime Minister how the temple complex would serve the cultural and spiritual needs of the current and future generations. They explained that it will stand as a beacon of inspiration, service and harmony for people of all faiths and backgrounds in the Rainbow Nation.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the preservation of Indian culture and values by BAPS devotees over several generations and the temple’s potential to further strengthen India-South Africa relations.
Following the meeting with the PM, the BAPS delegates also shared the project details and the temple’s role in community-building with the attendees of the BRICS Summit, who expressed great admiration for this one-of-its-kind project in Africa.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Johannesburg Narendra Modi South Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp