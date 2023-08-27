PM Modi meets BAPS team in Johannesburg

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his trip to South Africa to attend the annual BRICS Summit, met a delegation from the socio-spiritual organisation, BAPS (Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha). The delegation presented a 3D model, renditions, photographs and progress updates of the upcoming BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir and Cultural Complex in Johannesburg.

During the meeting, the BAPS team explained to the Prime Minister how the temple complex would serve the cultural and spiritual needs of the current and future generations. They explained that it will stand as a beacon of inspiration, service and harmony for people of all faiths and backgrounds in the Rainbow Nation.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the preservation of Indian culture and values by BAPS devotees over several generations and the temple’s potential to further strengthen India-South Africa relations.

Following the meeting with the PM, the BAPS delegates also shared the project details and the temple’s role in community-building with the attendees of the BRICS Summit, who expressed great admiration for this one-of-its-kind project in Africa.

