74 students fall ill after meal at school hostel in Punjab

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: At least 74 students of Government Meritorious School at Ghabdan in Sangrur district of Punjab (home district of CM Bhagwant Mann) were rushed to a hospital as they complained of stomach ache and vomiting after having a meal in the hostel mess following suspected food poisoning.

Sources said that 18 students were admitted to the Sangrur Civil Hospital on Friday evening and 56 this morning. Of these, 14 have been discharged and the remaining 60 are still admitted to the PGIMER satellite centre in Sangrur and the civil hospital. All the students are reported to be stable.

A few students said that they had earlier complained about the food quality to the school authorities but no action was taken.

Meanwhile, the angry parents slammed the school authorities. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains said that the food contractor has been arrested and his contract cancelled. An inquiry has been ordered in the matter.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHANDIGARH: At least 74 students of Government Meritorious School at Ghabdan in Sangrur district of Punjab (home district of CM Bhagwant Mann) were rushed to a hospital as they complained of stomach ache and vomiting after having a meal in the hostel mess following suspected food poisoning. Sources said that 18 students were admitted to the Sangrur Civil Hospital on Friday evening and 56 this morning. Of these, 14 have been discharged and the remaining 60 are still admitted to the PGIMER satellite centre in Sangrur and the civil hospital. All the students are reported to be stable. A few students said that they had earlier complained about the food quality to the school authorities but no action was taken.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, the angry parents slammed the school authorities. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains said that the food contractor has been arrested and his contract cancelled. An inquiry has been ordered in the matter. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp