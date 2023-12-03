Home The Sunday Standard

Karnataka CM takes a dig at PM Modi, to write for upliftement of Ganigas

He said the community had to give up its traditional profession because of industrialisation in recent years and with it, many became jobless

Published: 03rd December 2023 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2023 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (File photo)

BENGALURU: Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier said the poor, youth, women and farmers are the four biggest castes for him who have to be uplifted for the progress of the country, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took a dig at him for ignoring the Ganiga community -- traditional oil extractors -- by not including them in the Central government’s Vishwakarma programmes.

Taking part in a Ganiga rally here on Saturday, Siddaramaiah said, “The community requested me to write a letter to the Centre on setting up a corporation for their community and being left out under the Vishwakarma programme. I don’t know if the Prime Minister, belonging to your community, knows your problems.”

He said the community had to give up its traditional profession because of industrialisation in recent years and with it, many became jobless. “Landholding among community members is minimal and there are very few small farmers among them,” he added.

He asserted that his government would accept the socio-economic and educational report (popularly known as caste census) and that is why the term of the Backward Classes Commission was extended by two months. Claiming that there would not be any compromise in delivering social justice to the oppressed and backward classes, he promised more help to Ganigas.

He said the government has recognised members of the community by presenting the Sahakar Ratna award to Rajashekhar, the Rajyotsava award to Lakshmipati and the state farmer award to Radhakrishna. 

He hinted at accommodating former Council chairman  VR Sudarshan in the government. There is a buzz that he may be appointed chairman of the Backward Classes Commission.

