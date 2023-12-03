KCR calm on eve of counting of votes, distributes clothes

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: Despite exit polls indicating a potential decrease in BRS seats and a shift in power dynamics, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao seemed calm and composed on the eve of the counting of votes. Exuding confidence in achieving a hat-trick, he met several visitors, including his party’s MLA candidates, at Pratathi Bhavan on Saturday.

KCR distributed new clothes to his housekeeping and support staff at Pragathi Bhavan, a gesture that could be interpreted as a symbol of confidence in securing a third consecutive term, as is being asserted by party leaders. However, ambiguity surrounds the purpose behind the distribution of clothes, leaving the housekeeping staff uncertain whether it was a token gesture for their services or a celebration in anticipation of KCR’s return to power.

Within the meetings with MLA candidates, the chief minister is reported to have instilled confidence in their electoral prospects, reaffirming his faith in securing a third term.

Meanwhile, a photograph depicting the ongoing painting of Pragathi Bhavan circulated widely on social media.

BRS leaders, including State Mineral Development Corporation chairman Krishank Manne, shared the image with a caption suggesting building preparation for KCR’s third term.

In contrast, other BRS leaders, such as IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao, maintained a low profile, discreetly preparing for the impending results on the decisive day.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Despite exit polls indicating a potential decrease in BRS seats and a shift in power dynamics, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao seemed calm and composed on the eve of the counting of votes. Exuding confidence in achieving a hat-trick, he met several visitors, including his party’s MLA candidates, at Pratathi Bhavan on Saturday. KCR distributed new clothes to his housekeeping and support staff at Pragathi Bhavan, a gesture that could be interpreted as a symbol of confidence in securing a third consecutive term, as is being asserted by party leaders. However, ambiguity surrounds the purpose behind the distribution of clothes, leaving the housekeeping staff uncertain whether it was a token gesture for their services or a celebration in anticipation of KCR’s return to power. Within the meetings with MLA candidates, the chief minister is reported to have instilled confidence in their electoral prospects, reaffirming his faith in securing a third term.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, a photograph depicting the ongoing painting of Pragathi Bhavan circulated widely on social media. BRS leaders, including State Mineral Development Corporation chairman Krishank Manne, shared the image with a caption suggesting building preparation for KCR’s third term. In contrast, other BRS leaders, such as IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao, maintained a low profile, discreetly preparing for the impending results on the decisive day. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp