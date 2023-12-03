Home The Sunday Standard

Kolkata Diary: Kolkata civic body seeks control of dust emission

A series of circulars sent to the engineers also mentions the penalty to be imposed on the projects if they did not take the measures.

Published: 03rd December 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

A thick layer of dust hangs in the air on NH-16 at Nayapalli | DEBADATTA MALLICK

Image used for representational purpose.

Stir to build a subway  for commuters

The members of the All Bengal Citizens Forum observed a symbolic satyagraha protest to press for a subway at the Konnagar railway station, a bustling point for commuters, where more than 10 people are run over by local trains every year on average. The secretary of the forum Sailen Parbat said a major chunk of more than 4 lakh people residing on the eastern and western side of the railway tracks cross over daily to reach the railway station risking their lives. “The railway footbridge is too high and is practically of no use for the elderly, sick and children. Even general commuters avoid it as they find it difficult to climb the footbridge.

Blue plaques placed as Grade-I heritage mark

Blue plaques identifying the erstwhile Presidency College, Hare School, and Hindu Hostel, which are all located on College Street in central Kolkata, as Grade-I Kolkata Heritage structures have been put up outside the buildings by the civic body. The objective behind putting up such plaques, which started with the installation of a plaque outside the main entrance to Rani Rashmoni in Janbazar last year is to sensitize people about the history of the structure. It is also expected to generate a sense of pride in the city among residents, said an official of the civic body.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) informed all engineers and architects, whose names feature on applications for approval on real estate projects or building plans, that they are expected to take control of dust emissions from the sites. A series of circulars sent to the engineers also mentions the penalty to be imposed on the projects if they did not take the measures. “Many construction sites are not following the guidelines. We re-sent the guidelines to them and also reminded them about the penalties.” The guidelines also mention that materials like cement and sand should not be kept uncovered and on the road either.

