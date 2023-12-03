Redink: Express photographer wins award

Express News Service By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruva Deepu, Principal News Photographer of The New Indian Express (TNIE), Thiruvananthapuram won the Redink Awards 2023 under “The Big Picture” category.

The prestigious Redink Awards, instituted by the Mumbai Press Club, were presented on Saturday.

The award-winning photo showed Anie Prasad J P, Vellarada block panchayat member who is also the Youth Congress Thiruvananthapuram district secretary, being chased by the police in front of the Secretariat.

Anie, who was participating in a protest against the Silverline project. She was chased by the police when she tried to lay a symbolic survey stone in front of the Secretariat.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruva Deepu, Principal News Photographer of The New Indian Express (TNIE), Thiruvananthapuram won the Redink Awards 2023 under “The Big Picture” category. The prestigious Redink Awards, instituted by the Mumbai Press Club, were presented on Saturday. The award-winning photo showed Anie Prasad J P, Vellarada block panchayat member who is also the Youth Congress Thiruvananthapuram district secretary, being chased by the police in front of the Secretariat. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Anie, who was participating in a protest against the Silverline project. She was chased by the police when she tried to lay a symbolic survey stone in front of the Secretariat. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp